CentralNic Group Plc (CNIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CentralNic Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CNIC opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.62) on Wednesday. CentralNic Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($1.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.52. The company has a market capitalization of £376.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,000.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CentralNic Group

In other news, insider Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £23,040 ($28,308.15). In other CentralNic Group news, insider Iain McDonald sold 260,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £395,257.76 ($485,634.30). Also, insider Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £23,040 ($28,308.15). Insiders have bought 171,710 shares of company stock worth $24,038,839 over the last 90 days. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

