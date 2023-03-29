Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.9% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 6.7 %
Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
Several research firms have commented on IVR. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
