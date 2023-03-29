Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.9% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IVR. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

