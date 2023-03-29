Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
KYN opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $9.83.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
