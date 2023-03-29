Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

KYN opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

