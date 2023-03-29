Ennis, Inc. (EBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 8th

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Ennis has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ennis Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EBF opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $539.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 16.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 36.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ennis by 276.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ennis by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ennis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

