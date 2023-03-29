Ennis, Inc. (EBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 8th

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Ennis has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Ennis Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE EBF opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $539.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ennis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
