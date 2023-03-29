Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:SPE opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $15.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

