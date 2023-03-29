iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.26

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.26 and last traded at $70.87, with a volume of 2333694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,713,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

