Asset Dedication LLC Has $715,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Linde by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after acquiring an additional 440,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Linde by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,698 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN opened at $347.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

