Asset Dedication LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.