iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $121.08

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.08 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 1428346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.28.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.95.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after buying an additional 316,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.