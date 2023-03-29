Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,111,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 784,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 512,010 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allogene Therapeutics Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.