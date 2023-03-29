Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,111,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 784,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 512,010 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALLO opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.