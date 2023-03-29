Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after buying an additional 590,013 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $190.15 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.59 and a 200-day moving average of $200.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

