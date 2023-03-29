Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

