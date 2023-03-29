Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

