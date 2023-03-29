Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys New Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

NYSE:WELL opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.50%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

