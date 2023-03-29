Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $485.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.10 and its 200-day moving average is $446.63. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

