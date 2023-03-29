FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

GOOG opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

