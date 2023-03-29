Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,994 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 776,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

