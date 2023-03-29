Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 566 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

