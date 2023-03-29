Asset Dedication LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

