Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,703 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $208.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

