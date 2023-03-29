Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 43.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Popular by 1,466.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Popular by 98.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

BPOP opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $86.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

