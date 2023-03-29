Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $665,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

ZBRA opened at $290.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

