Asset Dedication LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $275.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.89. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

