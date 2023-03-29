iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDS. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1,869.5% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 748,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 710,224 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,320,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 394,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 53,280 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $25.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

