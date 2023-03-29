Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRV opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.99 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

