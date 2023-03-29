Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $639.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $645.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.