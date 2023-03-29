Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after purchasing an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.07. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

