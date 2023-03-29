Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 4,625 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,754,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,996 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after buying an additional 144,281 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,241,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 165,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

