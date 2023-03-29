Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $159.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.