Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.29

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Capita Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

Further Reading

