Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 750 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

