Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $419.33 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.