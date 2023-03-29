Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $488.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.62 and its 200 day moving average is $422.17.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

