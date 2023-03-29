Lion Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

