Western Financial Corp CA Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

