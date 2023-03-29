1,658 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 152,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 914.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.89 and its 200-day moving average is $178.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

