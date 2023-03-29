10,457 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Purchased by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,457 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $205,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $5,279,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $421.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

