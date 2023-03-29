Western Financial Corp CA Purchases Shares of 2,224 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

