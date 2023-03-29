Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

