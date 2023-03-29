Pendal Group Ltd Has $983,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

DUK opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.