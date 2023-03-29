Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 6,687 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.