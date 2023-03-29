6,026 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 998,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $291,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HAL opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.