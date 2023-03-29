Western Financial Corp CA Buys Shares of 16,118 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,133,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after purchasing an additional 739,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 211,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 529.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 520,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 481.8% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 506,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 419,767 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $26.20.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

