Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.55% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 76.44%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

