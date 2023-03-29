Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1,908.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,107,000 after purchasing an additional 644,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

LSI stock opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.14. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.