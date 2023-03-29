Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $458.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.53 and a 200-day moving average of $490.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

