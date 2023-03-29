Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.40

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 103249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
