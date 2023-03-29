Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.55

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 5072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Evotec Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

