C&C Group (LON:CCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15,780.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £157.80 ($193.88) and last traded at £153.30 ($188.35), with a volume of 649565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £156.30 ($192.04).

CCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £592.93 million, a PE ratio of 93,125.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,902.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,835.49.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

