Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.
Chiba Bank Company Profile
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
